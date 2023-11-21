Trans Nzoia receives medical equipment worth Ksh 32M

Residents across Trans Nzoia County will soon access improved health care services after it received medical equipment worth Ksh 30,256,754.

Speaking after receives the medical equipment from USAID Tuesday, at the Kijana Wamalwa Teaching And Referral Hospital, Governor George Natembeya said the donation signifies the County’s commitment towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“My administration has made significant strides in improving primary healthcare services; this is evident in the gazettement of our Primary Care Networks where we were among the first counties to gazette this model,” he said.

He noted that his administration will ensure that maternity wings and operational MCH theaters in the County receive the equipment for the safety and well-being of mothers and newborns to improve health indicators on maternal and infant mortality.

According to Mr. Natembeya, Trans Nzoia County scored an average of 70pc on availability of basic medical equipment in the health facilities; with less than 24pc of health facilities having basic equipment in the Kenya Health facility assessment 2018.

“The effect of this was made evident during the Covid – 19 pandemic which led to loss of many lives,” remarked Governor Natembeya.

Trans Nzoia County has embarked on reviving the health care system through stringent health sector reforms such as enacting the Facilities Improvement Fund Act 2021 in a bid to ensure our health facilities have medical supplies.