Transfer of all non-local teachers dominate Garissa BBI rally

An Education crisis occasioned by the transfer of non-local teachers dominated Garissa’s Building Bridges Initiative rally as local leaders hit out at the Teachers Service Commission over the transfers.

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga however said that he will be meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta in the coming week to find an acceptable solution to the crisis.

The issue has become so emotive with some leaders from the region claiming non-local teachers use the region as a quick way to get employed before seeking transfers elsewhere.

They now want TSC CEO Nancy Macharia held personally responsible for the transfers saying the crisis is as a result of her decision.

Nominated MP and KNUT Sec Gen Wilson Sossion said North Eastern education crisis will only be solved through affirmative action accusing TSC of frustrating the plan.

“We cannot be talking of quality when there is no access to education, children who were trained under affirmative action must be redeployed to solve education problem in the region,” Sosion said.

And on Matters BBI, Raila said the initiative is unstoppable saying it’s a sure way to address unemployment, insecurity, tribalism, corruption as well electoral fraud.

“We decided to come together with President Uhuru so that we can find solutions to the problems ailing our country,” Raila said.

Leaders across the political divide rooted for a pure parliamentary system and a powerful Prime Minister noting that it would end electoral chaos as witnessed in the past general polls.

In the recommendations read by Mandera Governor Ali Roba the residents called for the establishment of a County Policing Authority managed by Counties.

They also want the Government to invest in Counter-radicalization measures and enhance corporation between the two levels of Government in countering terrorism.

On land, the residents urged the Government to register all community land and ensure that community land registration takes place before any large scale compulsory acquisition of land takes place.

They are also want any prospecting and exploitation of resources on community or public land be carried out in a cooperation with County Governments and communities that have customary ownership of the land.

The residents also recommended that all Counties should be connected to the National Electricity Grid to provide level playing field for growth and development.

In North Eastern it is only Garissa which is connected to the national grid.

And on historical injustices, they called on the Government to undertake full implementation of the Truth Justice and Reconciliation commission (TJRC) and Ndung’u Report.

The five-page document was later handed over to ODM party leader Raila Odinga who has been leading the campaign to popularization BBI Countrywide.