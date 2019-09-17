Transform NYS, President Kenyatta challenges new boss

President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged the new National Youth Service (NYS) Director General Matilda Pamela Aleyo Sakwa to transform the agency into a training institution that effectively delivers on its mandate.

The President told Ms Sakwa to ensure that NYS reclaims its position in national development by equipping the youth with adequate skills and expertise to enable them contribute to nation building.

The Head of State spoke today at State House, Nairobi when he witnessed the swearing in of Ms Sakwa as the new NYS Director General.

The President congratulated Ms Sakwa and expressed confidence that she has what it takes to successfully lead NYS and enable it to offer appropriate training, mentoring, encouraging and giving hope to young Kenyans.

“You are a person with experience in management of public resources and also in public service and administration. I have confidence that you will deliver not only to the Government but also to the people of Kenya.

“You have the capacity to take this organization to the next level,” the President told Ms Sakwa.

As part of her swearing in, the new Director General took oath of office, and signed the General Integrity Code and the Accountability Pledge committing herself to discharge her duties according to the law without fear or favour.

The President observed that NYS has in the past failed to deliver on its mandate due to challenges of integrity and weak leadership, and tasked Ms Sakwa to rebuild the trust, confidence and faith of Kenyans in the institution.

“I have never failed to believe in this organization as an instrument of transformation of our Republic and of our young people,” the President said as he assured the new Director General of his support.

He said the ongoing reforms at NYS including the set-up of the management council led by Lt. Gen (Rtd) Njuki Mwaniki are aimed at strengthening the institution to make it more accountable and transparent.

Present at the ceremony were Public Service CS Prof Margaret Kobia, State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita and NYS Council Chairman Lt. Gen (Rtd) Njuki Mwaniki among others.