Transformer vandalism: Suspected mastermind arrested in Murang’a

A multi-agency security team also trailed and arrested four more suspects believed to be part of a larger syndicate in Muranga and Nyeri

Kenya Power’s security team has arrested the mastermind of transformer vandalism within Murang’a County, James Ng’ang’a Muiruri, at his home at Karugia area within Saba Saba.

Ng’ang’a was arrested and booked at Kenol Police Station during a weekend-long operation that was supported by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO).

He was found in possession of a Kenya Power’s service cable upon a search at his house.

In a similar operation carried out the previous night, a vandal identified as Vincent Gatoto Ndumia was arrested at Keria village near Mitarakwa factory within Murang’a County, while attempting to vandalise a 100KVA transformer.

At the time of his arrest, Mr. Gatoto was driving a motor vehicle belonging to Mr. Ng’ang’a. Upon further investigations and interview by the security team, it was established that Mr.Gatoto was working under instruction from Mr. Ng’ang’a who was the receiver of the vandalised transformers.

Kenya Power’s Ag. Security Services Manager Maj. Paul Nyaga (Rtd) lauded the support that the Company has received from the national security institutions in fighting vandalism and theft of electricity, and warned members of the public against engaging in illegal activities on the electricity network.

“I want to thank the DCI and NGAO officers for the swift action during the operations that we carried out over the weekend. We will continue carrying out surveillance on the network to weed out all illegal activities that not only endanger the lives of the vandals but also pose danger of loss of life to members of the public,” said Maj. Nyaga. “I ask members of the public to be watchful of energy infrastructure and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or Kenya Power office,” he added.

During the operation, the multi-agency security team also trailed and arrested four more suspects who are believed to be part of a larger syndicate driving vandalism of transformers and other electricity equipment within the counties of Murang’a and Nyeri.

A search at their homesteads in Gikondi, Mukurweini recovered copper windings that were obtained from vandalised transformers.

Beyond posing the danger of electrocution, transformer vandalism results in financial losses to the Company in form of lost opportunity for electricity sales and allocation of additional financial resources to replace the vandalized units.