Minister says the highway has become a major job creator, employing 6,000 Kenyans during its construction and now offering 500 permanent jobs.

Transport CS says China-funded expressway is successful example of PPP project

The Nairobi Expressway that was financed and constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is one of the most commercially successful investments by Beijing in Kenya, Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Thanks to the success of the Expressway, the CS said Kenya is now receiving increasing demand for similar projects.

“The Nairobi Expressway is a shining monument to what Private-Public Partnerships can do,” said the Minister even as he disclosed that in 19 months, the road has carried 26 million vehicles, “proving that there was indeed demand for it,”

He commended the Chinese for putting money into the project saying the model adopted offers win-win solutions, besides being a sustainable avenue toward the attainment of development goals.

“We are grateful to the People’s Republic of China and its companies, for being receptive to invest in the country under the PPP program that will ease the credit burden to the country,” added the CS

Murkomen said the tollway, the first one in Kenya, has not only brought immense benefits to road users but has also boosted the economy.

“The Expressway has reduced travel time from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi from two hours to 20 minutes at no cost to taxpayers,”

“It has also become a major job creator, employing 6,000 Kenyans during its construction and now offering 500 permanent jobs,” he explained while conducting an inspection tour of the ongoing works on a new Exit point on the highway that will have five toll lanes. The exit, according to the CS, is expected to be completed in mid-January, amid optimism that it will help reduce traffic congestion and improve vehicle flow in the city.

Besides the many socioeconomic benefits to the country, the Cabinet Secretary noted that the Nairobi Expressway is also facilitating the transfer of technology to Kenya.

“Its smart traffic monitoring system, with a 360-degree view of the whole road, has enhanced security and emergency response,” he said

So far, the minister indicated that some 200,000 subscribers have enrolled for the E-Ticketing system, to access and use the highway hassle-free

There are also plans to add two more lanes, from the current three, at the Museum Hill Exit.

He said the government is also considering the dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit road expected to begin in the next year.

Murkomen further said a long-term plan to develop roads across the country is underway, citing roads such as; the Nairobi-Mombasa highway and Athi River-Namanga highways, Kisumu-Isibania and Kiambu Road.