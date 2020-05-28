Transporters protest directive on ferrying cargo via SGR

Transit goods transports have raised concerns over a directive that cargo destined for neighboring countries be ferried from the Port of Mombasa to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot via the Standard Gauge Railway.

They noted that they will adversely affect livelihoods of thousands of Kenyans when it is effected next month.

The government says the decision would help reduce the spread of Covid-19 as well as improve efficiency at the Port of Mombasa.

But the directive has attracted debate with coastal leaders and those involved in the transport business raising concerns about the decision rendering thousands of Kenyans jobless.

Kenya Transporters Association Chief Executive Officer Dennis Ombok says importers should be allowed to choose the mode of transport for their cargo.

Early this month, Transport CS James Macharia, accompanied by KPA officials launched the Naivasha Inland Container Depot that will mainly process cargo destined for neighboring countries for transporters to pick it for onward delivery.