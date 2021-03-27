Trapped Suez Canal ship ‘could soon be refloated’

Yukito Higaki, president of Shoei Kisen, told a news conference on Friday that 10 tugboats had been deployed to dredge the banks and canal bottom.
The US has also offered to send help, including a team of US Navy experts.
The Ever Given became wedged in the canal on Tuesday, forcing companies to reroute ships around Africa.
The blockage has also caused a huge traffic jam of more than 200 ships in the Red Sea.
Mr Higaki told a press conference in the western Japanese city of Imabari that they were “continuing work to remove sediment as of now, with additional dredging tools”.
“The ship is not taking water,” he said. “There is no problem with its rudders and propellers. Once it refloats, it should be able to operate.
“We are continuing work to remove sediment as of now, with additional dredging tools.”
Meanwhile Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), the ship’s technical manager, said on Friday that an attempt to refloat the vessel had failed.
A specialised suction dredger, which can shift 2,000 cubic metres (70,000 cubic feet) of material every hour, arrived on site on Thursday, it added.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said the US had offered assistance to get the Suez Canal reopened, and that they were “tracking the situation very closely”.
“It’s going to affect shipping schedules around the world,” he warned.
The 400m-long (1,300ft), 200,000-tonne vessel ran aground on Tuesday morning in high winds and a sandstorm that affected visibility.
Specialist salvage companies have been brought in to help refloat the ship, and an adviser to Egypt’s president had said he hoped the situation would be resolved within two to three days. But experts have said it could take weeks if the vessel’s containers need to be removed.
About 12% of global trade passes through the 193km (120-mile) canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea and provides the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe.
An alternative route, around the Cape of Good Hope on the southern tip of Africa, can take two weeks longer.