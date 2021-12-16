The Tourism Committee at the Council of Governors (CoG) has called on the European countries not to impose travel advisories to Kenya following the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
The governors advised against having to put the country on lockdown saying this Omicron is now everywhere.
The Commitee’s Chair Samuel Tunai said the Tourism sector suffered the whole of 2020 and has picked in recent times.
Governor Tunai who spoke at Oltepesi in Narok East constituency during the housewarming of Narok County Assembly Nominated MCA Jane Mututua said the Tourism industry was headed full recovery ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.
“We have gotten through information from our Health CS that there are three confirmed cases of Omicron. I therefore appeal to international community not to impose travel restrictions or lockdown as this is now a global problem,” said Tunai.
He assured tourists touring various destinations in the countries that Covid-19 protocols such as vaccinations were being undertaken by both national and county governments.
Governor Tunai also took the opportunity to urge county residents to take up the vaccinations ahead of December 21 deadline issued by the government.
The new Omicron virus has been confirmed in various countries such as South Africa, Uganda and now Kenya.