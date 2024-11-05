Travellers to Kenya to declare mobile IMEI number from January

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has widened the registration of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of mobile devices to include those devices by passengers arriving into the country beginning January 1, 2025.

This follows the directive by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) requiring that all importers, local assemblers and manufacturers register the IMEI number of each device beginning next year.

According to the CA directive, mobile network providers are also to ensure devices whose IMEI numbers have not been registered are terminated from the networks.

In the enhanced regulations, KRA says passengers entering Kenya will be required to declare their mobile devices on the F88 passenger declaration form, providing the necessary details and IMEI numbers for devices intended for use during their stay.

“It is crucial for all stakeholders to obtain the appropriate regulatory clearances and permits from the Communications Authority of Kenya to ensure compliance with local laws,” said KRA in a statement.

All importers will be required to submit detailed import entries that include accurate quantities, comprehensive model descriptions, and the respective IMEI numbers for each mobile device.

Local device assemblers and manufacturers must also register on the KRA Customs portal and submit a report of all devices assembled for the local market, along with their respective IMEI numbers.