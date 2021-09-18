Travelling 3 degrees south

The team travels to Mombasa to learn more about snakes and to have fun in Kilifi.

This week on Zurura, the team goes to Kenya’s coast, starting the show off in Kilifi. While there the team visits 3 Degrees South a watersports company based at the Mnarani Club in Kilifi Creek. Some of the sports done at 3 degrees include kayaking, SUP, waterski, wakeboard & tubing. The company offers professional RYA & PADI instructors who provide safe, fun, accessible and exciting sailing, windsurfing & diving for adults and children.

Also in this episode, we learn more about manufacturing and how one company is assembling electrical vehicles.

“Zurura” airs every Friday at 8 PM only on KBC. Watch the full episode here.