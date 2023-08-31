For Kenyans suffering from wanderlust, the Philipines is a gret destination to put on your list. As a Kenyan traveller to one of the top destinations in Asia, you get up to 30 days, visa-free as long as you provide a round-trip airline ticket, confirmation of accommodation, a copy of yellow fever and Covid-19 vaccination certificates, and other relevant supporting documents.

Why visit the Philippines?

The Philippines, an archipelago of over 7,000 islands in Southeast Asia, is a land of diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality. From pristine beaches and lush jungles to vibrant cities and historic sites, the Philippines offers a wide array of experiences for travellers seeking adventure, relaxation, and cultural immersion.

Speaking about the wonders of the Philippines the country’s ambassador to Kenya, Marie Charlotte G. Tang spoke about its most famous destinations including Siargao Island – a tiny island known for its waves and offers the perfect destination for surfers and the UNESCO-listed rice terraces in Banaue, showcasing the ingenuity of the local indigenous communities.

“We have the famous world-class white sandy beaches and the Siargao Island in the south which is known for its waves that are perfect for surfing…up north in the mountains, we have the Banaue Rice Terraces, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Baguio City, a chartered city that we like to refer to as the “Summer Capital of the Philippines,” she said.

Boasting more than one UNESCO heritage site, the Philippines is also celebrated for its rich marine life, making it a dream destination for divers and snorkelers. The Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its coral reefs, while Apo Island offers a chance to swim with sea turtles in their natural habitat.

Intrigued yet?

A destination for the cultural enthusiast and the thrill seekers

For those seeking adventure, explore the underground river in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, one of the New Seven Wonders of Nature. If you’re a thrill-seeker, try ziplining over the lush Bohol countryside or hiking up Mount Pinatubo to witness its breathtaking crater lake.

Cultural enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the history of the Philippines by visiting the historic city of Vigan, known for its well-preserved Spanish colonial architecture. In Manila, the capital city, Intramuros offers a glimpse into the country’s colonial past, with its cobblestone streets and ancient churches.

Here are some places to visit while in the Philippines.

Palawan: Home to El Nido and Coron, Palawan is famous for its dramatic limestone cliffs, hidden lagoons, and stunning island-hopping opportunities.

Cebu: Dive with whale sharks in Oslob, explore the vibrant city of Cebu, and relax on the nearby islands of Mactan and Bohol.

Siargao: Known as the “Surfing Capital of the Philippines,” Siargao offers incredible waves for surfers and a laid-back atmosphere for everyone else.

Batanes: The northernmost province boasts breathtaking landscapes, rolling hills, and traditional stone houses, offering a unique cultural experience.

Bicol Region: Visit Mayon Volcano, known for its perfect cone shape, and enjoy the spicy flavors of Bicolano cuisine.

Is the Philippines an affordable destination for Kenyans?

The current exchange rate estimates that KSh. 1,000 is equivalent to 389.39 Philippine pesos which might give you an idea of Kenya’s economic health as opposed to the Philippines. That being said, the cost of travelling to the Philippines can vary depending on your preferences and travel style.

Generally, the Philippines is considered to be a budget-friendly destination by currency-strong economies like Europe and the Americas. However, accommodation, food, and transportation options can cater to a wide range of budgets.

Local street food and small eateries offer delicious meals at affordable prices while public transportation, such as jeepneys and tricycles, are affordable options and provide an opportunity to experience local life.

If money is no object, luxury accommodations can be found in major cities and tourist hotspots.