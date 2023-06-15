Home Local News Treasury allocates education docket Ksh 628.6B to address inequities

To improve educational outcomes in the country, Ksh 628.6 billion has been allocated in FY 2023/24.

This is according to the National Treasury CS Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u who says the Kenya Kwanza Government aims to address inequities in the Kenyan education system.

Ndung’u in addition noted that with the allocation, the playing field for all children irrespective of their background would be leveled.

“The ultimate means of ensuring an equitable society is through investment in education, as part of human capital development. For this reason, we have allocated it a Ksh 628.6 billion,” he said.

Here is the breakdown of the educational budget:

