Treasury asked to eliminate bureaucracies that hinder donors

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the National Treasury to eliminate bureaucracies that may hinder development initiatives by donors.

He said there was need for smooth implementation of projects funded by development partners, noting that any delays due to red tape must be avoided.

Speaking during a briefing session with Swedish Ambassador to Kenya Anna Jardfelt and the World Bank Country Director Filipe Jaramillo, who are the chairs of the Development Partners Forum, at his Karen Office, on Tuesday, Dr Ruto said challenges that affect successful implementation of projects need to be eliminated.

He said the Government had streamlined the process of issuance of visas to ensure efficient and timely processing for technical staff seconded by World Bank and other donors to help in the implementation of projects in the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“It is clear to the National Treasury that it has to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracies including standardising the issue of documents for all programmes funded by donors to avoid unnecessary delay of such projects,” said Dr Ruto.

Principal Secretary Micah Powon (Devolution), Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary Nelson Gaichuhie, Sandra Diesel (Head of Cooperation, swedish Embassy), Rosemary Otieno (World Bank and Ayaka Ishihara (Development Partners Secretariat) were also present.

Mr Jaramillo said goodwill and cooperation on the part of the government was critical in the implementation of World Bank projects in the country.

He said there was need for county governments to ensure funds allocated for approved projects were used for the intended purposes.

Ms Jardfelt called on accountability in the implementation of donor-funded projects.

She praised the ongoing efforts by Kenya in the fight against misuse of public resources.

The meeting also agreed that the Macro and Fiscal Affairs at the National Treasury engage the development partners to ensure that guidelines related to tax exemption of resources under the Overseas Development assistance are effectively applied by all development partners.

Tell Us What You Think