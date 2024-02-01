Treasury begins verification of pending bills backlog

The National Government has began the verification of pending bills owed to suppliers and contractors dating back to 2005.

The exercise led by former auditor general Edward Ouko will take two months then a report presented to Treasury for valid bills to be paid.

Speaking when receiving status report from the verification committee, Treasury Principal secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo said small and medium scale enterprises whose pending bills will be approved will start receiving their payments from March.

In September 2023, the National Treasury gazetted a pending bills verification committee to authenticate bills owed to suppliers by ministries, departments and government agencies since 2005.

Kiptoo noted that late payments has caused damage in the economy adding that the government will prepare a supplementary budget in March to start clearing verified bills.

As at June 30, 2023, pending bills owed by the national government stood at Ksh 567 billion.

The verification committee has So far received 1,597 claims amounting to Ksh 146 billion with the figure expected to rise.

The exercise begins amid a high court ruling barring establishment of such a committees.

Treasury further said the Office of the Auditor General will still have a chance to look at the work of the verification committee.