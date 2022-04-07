Treasury CS Ukur Yatani ready to present Kshs 3.3T budget

The National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani will today (Thursday) deliver President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration’s last budget.

Yatani is expected to read the budget statement in parliament after 3pm detailing how the Khs 3.3 trillion budget will be executed to manage the country in the next one year.

Unlike other years, this year’s budget will be read two months before the end of the 2021/22 financial year.

A situation the Government has explained is being aggravated by the current situations mainly the General Election slated for August 9, 2022.

On Wednesday at the Treasury Building, the Budget Planning Committee, Administrative secretary, Hiram Kahiru said the budget statement is ready and the CS will present it Thursday scheduled.

Being read at a time when the country is facing harsh economic conditions, coupled with external shocks that have so far affected the local economy, Kahiru assured that the Government is ready to offer solutions to the challenges.

“Government is very much aware that Kenyans like previous years are eagerly waiting for the budget details, until tomorrow at 3pm the details are secret,” said Mr. Kahiru.

Speaking during the preparations for the statement delivery at Treasury building Kahiru said, “no one knows what the budget statement entails and so let us be alert to listen as the CS presents it tomorrow at the Parliament starting at 3pm.”

Kenyans are hopeful the Government will highlight strategies to be fast tracked in the next one year to tame challenges the country is grappling with, especially the economy.

More than 3.1 million Kenyans are facing starvation in 23 counties, a situation that has attracted local and international humanitarian agencies to extend support.

The United Nations is leading a group of humanitarian groups to mobilize more than Sh16 billion to feed the hungry Kenyans as well as supporting them to restore collapsed livelihoods.

Kenyans also expect the Government will provide solutions to cushion Kenyans against high prices of commodities especially food stuffs and fuel.