Treasury defends govt decision of transporting cargo by SGR

The National Treasury has defended government’s decision to compel cargo owners to use the Standard Gauge Railway for transportation.

Speaking during a visit to the Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Revenue Authority in Mombasa, acting Treasury CS Ukur Yattani maintained that use of SGR will ensure the country remains competitive in the transport sector while at the same time dealing with businessmen who evading payment of tax.

The Acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary says there is no reverse gear on government plans to move the goods by SGR, a move aimed at making the train service competitive in the region and beyond.

The CS said all challenges at the utilization of SGR are being addressed to ensure that cargo clearances and customs payment are done more efficiently.

He further dismissed as unfounded, claims that 100 percent utilization of SGR for cargo evacuation will render people in the road transport sector jobless saying more opportunities will open up for them given port projects that are underway.

According to Yattani, SGR will further help curb a situation where cargo owners evaded paying tax due