Treasury disburses Ksh 52.2B to County Governments

County Governments have Tuesday received their equitable share of revenue for the months of July and August 2020 amounting to Ksh 52.2 billion from Treasury.

Through a press statement, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani while disbursing the funds urged the counties to give priority to the settlement of pending bills.

Nairobi will receive the highest amount – Ksh3.95 billion for July, August and September out of the annual allocation of Ksh15.91 billion. Turkana will get Ksh2.63 billion for the three months out of the annual allocation of Ksh10.53 billion, Nakuru will receive Ksh2.61 billion out of the total allocation of Ksh 10.47 billion while Mandera will get Ksh2.55 for the three-month period out of an annual allocation of Ksh10.22 billion.



The money will be released to the individual County Revenue Funds (CFR) accounts held at the Central Bank of Kenya.

The disbursement comes shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Third Basis for Sharing Revenue Bill on the 11th of October 2020 and subsequently gazetted on 12th October, 2020.

In April 2020, National Assembly approved the Division of Revenue Bill 2020 allocating the County Governments Ksh 363.9 Billion out of which Ksh 316.5 Billion was the equitable share of revenue.

However, owing to a stalemate in the Senate regarding the Bill between the Counties, the CARB 2020 took long to be approved by Parliament; this meant that there was no legal instrument enabling the transfer of funds to County Governments for FY 2020/2021 pursuant to article 219 of the Constitution.

The Senate had failed for a record 10 times to unlock the deadlock.

41 legislators voted, with no one opposing the formula which was earlier agreed to by the 12-member committee formed to resolve the standoff.

The committee which was co-chaired by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and his Bungoma counterpart Moses Wetangula ensured that in the new formula no county loses money.

The Counties will now receive the same shareable revenue that they received in 2019-2020 financial year and receive the additional revenue starting 2021-2022 financial year.

The new formula will now see counties receive a total of Ksh.370 billion for the next 5 years before it is repealed.