The National Treasury has allocated the Ministry of Education a total of of Ksh 544.4 billion to support programs in the education sector an increase from the previous year.

During the FY 2021/2022, Treasury allocated the Education Ministry Ksh 503.9 billion to support its activities.

Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani while presenting the last budget under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration on Thursday said the allocations and efficiency in spending on education has been increased to improve outcomes.

“As a result, access to education at all levels has improved remarkably as evidenced by increased enrolment in the basic and tertiary institutions,” said Yatani.

Out of the proposed allocation, Ksh 12.0 billion will cater for Free Primary Education, with Ksh 2.5 billion set aside for recruitment of teachers and Ksh 64.4 billion for Free Day Secondary Education including insurance under NHIF for secondary school students.

CS Yatani also set Ksh 5.0 billion for examinations fee waiver for grade six, class eight and form four candidates; and Ksh 1.96 billion for the School Feeding Programme.

Treasury also proposed an allocation of Ksh 1.2 billion for training of teachers on Competency Based Curriculum and Ksh 310.0 million for the Digital Literacy Programme and ICT Integration in our Secondary Schools.

If passed, the Education Ministry will receive Ksh 4 billion for the construction of classrooms; to support school infrastructure development and ensure safe learning in our schools,

“I have proposed an allocation of Ksh 2.8 billion for Primary and Secondary schools’ infrastructure and Ksh 1.8 billion for construction and equipping of Technical Training Institutes and Vocational Training Centres,” said CS Yatani.

Other proposed allocations to the education sector include: Ksh 294.7 billion to Teachers Service Commission; Ksh 91.2 billion for University Education; Ksh 15.8 billion to the Higher Education Loans Board; Ksh 6.8 billion for Kenya Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project; and Ksh 5.2 billion capitation for TVET students.

Further, Ksh 527.0 million has been set aside for Technical, Vocational Education Training and Entrepreneurship; Ksh 971.0 million for promotion of Youth Employment and Vocational Training; and Ksh 323.0 million for the National Research Fund.