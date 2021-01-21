Treasury disburses Ksh 24.6 billion to counties

National Treasury has disbursed Ksh 24.6 billion shillings to counties as part of their Equitable Share.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani in a statement to newsrooms said total balances for various counties held at the CBK now stands at 61.4 billion shillings.

This even as CS Yatani appealed to county governments to make full and timely use of those funds, as additional disbursements from exchequer are made in due course.

He further urged county governments to prioritise settlement of pending bills to suppliers and other statutory dues to enabled concerned institutions to discharge their mandates effectively.

Meanwhile, noting the general improvement of the economy and in particular positive revenue performance since December 2020, Yatani said the National Treasury and Planning will prioritise disbursements to county governments, noting their critical obligations of service delivery to the Kenya citizens.

Last week treasury transferred a total of Ksh 133 billion to county governments, Ksh 120.2 billion has been disbursed as part of the Equitable Share due to county governments and Ksh 13 billion as Conditional grants.

