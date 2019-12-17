Treasury blamed for delaying medical supplies funds

Written By: KNA
The county government of Marsabit has blamed delays by the National Treasury in releasing funds to the county for an acute shortage of drugs and medical supplies that has hit local health facilities.

Deputy governor Solomon Gubo while regretting that the crisis had exposed residents to pain and inconveniences said his administration was doing everything possible to arrest the situation.

Gubo also faulted the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) for halting the supply of pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceuticals despite efforts by the county to clear the outstanding debt.

The Marsabit department of health owes KEMSA 22 million shillings in unpaid requisitions done during the last financial year.

The deputy governor said failure by the National Treasury to release funds was impacting negatively on the health sector as the universal health coverage cannot be implemented effectively through the national health insurance fund (NHIF) as planned.

