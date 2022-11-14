Nominee for Principal Secretary, National Treasury, Dr Chris Kiptoo Monday during his vetting said his focus if he becomes PS is to widen the tax base while enhancing compliance.

“Current statistics show that our debt stands at Khs 8.8 million. Of course, this leaves us with very little space to manoeuvre so as to implement the government’s agenda. Therefore, we must focus more on widening the tax base while enhancing compliance,” he said.

Kiptoo noted that his overall mandate if given the chance to serve in this position would also be to concentrate on fiscal consolidation to reduce wastage.

“To do this, I will focus on the quality of expenditure and absorption of budgets,” added.

Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning Chaired by Molo Member of Parliament Kuria Kimani, Kiptoo further said that Kenya needs to reduce over-reliance on fossil fuels and instead embrace green energy.

Kiptoo has been serving as Principal Secretary since December 2015 in the Ministries of Trade; Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, as well as the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

Before his appointment as PS, he was the Country Director of Trademark East Africa.