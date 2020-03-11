Treasury releases Ksh 300m to deal with possible Coronavirus outbreak

The government has set aside 300 million shillings to deal with the possible outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Further, the government is mobilizing more funds from the donor partners.

Appearing before a Departmental Committee on Health, in a joint sitting with the Senate Standing committee on Health, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe assured the country that so far no case had been reported and all the 27 suspected cases tested negative.

Kagwe reiterated that surveillance at all the entry points had been heightened with 437,922 people having been screened since 20th January 2020.

” I want to state clearly that screening is mandatory for all travellers,and this has been strictly adhered to by the Kenyan government, as there are two designated holding rooms at JKIA for temporary isolation of suspected COVID-19 cases before transfer to KNH.” said the CS.

” The government has put in place various interventions to ensure that we continue to maintain heightened surveillance systems at all points of entry, health facilities, and communities across the country.” He added.

The CS said despite the measures put in place, Kenyans too have a responsibility to play by following the instructions given by health experts.

“Its true that self-quarantine is what we have to do. It is the only thing we can do in some cases, it demands for change of behavior of us as a people, to help mitigate this situation. The reality of the situation needs us to be disciplined to remain safe from COVID-19.” Said the Health CS.

He said they in talks with the Ministry of Education to consider possibilities of incorporating the basic hygiene lessons in the schools now, to equip students with knowledge of how to avoid contracting COVID-19, and how to handle possible symptoms.

” We have set Sunday, 15th March 2020 as the deadline, upon which all Level 4 and Level 5 hospitals must have Isolation Centres for possible need to quarantine patients, as part of our Coronavirus preparedness.” He added.

The CS said he believes that the process of counseling the parents and family members of the students and other Kenyans stuck in the affected countries which are currently under lockdown can start, even as the Gov’t continues with the evacuation plans to safely bring them home.

Some Parents of the Students stuck in Wuhan China, were in Wednesday’s meeting and had a chance to express themselves to the Committee and the CS of Health on the status of their children under isolation in China.

Meanwhile, the CS said seven Chinese nationals who entered the country on 22nd February and settled in Narok East constituency had all tested negative of the Coronavirus. He noted that they were screened at the airport and advised to self-quarantine.

” I am aware that 13 Chinese Nationals arrived in Kenya on 22nd and 28th February, but none originated from Wuhan city as implied,and upon arrival they were all screened and allowed in,with a demand that they self-quarantined for 14 days in their destinations.” Said Kagwe.

Adding that: “There are more Kenyans in China than Chinese in Kenya,and we must be careful and sensitive to each and everyone. The xenophobic approach to this issue must stop,and everyone must take precautions to remain safe.”

Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito told committees that: “We need to understand what the Ministry means by Self-quarantine, and what it entails. And its effectiveness in this situation. Because there is no guarantee that the persons will observe the recommended time and procedure.”

On her part, the chair Hon. Sabina Chege urged the CS to make a point of meeting the parents for a proper briefing, and hold discussions on the way forward.

” The parents and family members of the Students still stuck in Wuhan China are seeking involvement in the major decisions the Gov’t makes with regards to their children, and the Ministry of Health should ensure they get information and even counseling when necessary.” Se said.

“As a parent, I wouldn’t be at peace when my child is in a foreign country under lockdown for 60 days in the middle of a pandemic. ” Said Hon Sabina Chege

Hon Sabina pointed out that the ministry needs to confirm to Kenyans that the toll free number 0800721316 circulated by the Ministry of Health works. Because so far,there is no response from the number.