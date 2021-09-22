Treasury releases Ksh2 billion for drought mitigation

Treasury has released Ksh 2 billion towards drought mitigation as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa says the government will continue with the relief food supply and cash transfers to the families in the worst hit counties.

Wamalwa spoke Wednesday when he flagged off 32,000 bags of food and animal feeds to ASAL Counties of North Eastern and Coast areas as part of the Government’s efforts towards combating the drought disaster.

32,000 bags each weighing 50 Kgs will be distributed to eight Counties. At least 12 counties are currently feeling the effects of the drought with Kenya Red Cross warning that affected counties could rise to 23.

Wajir, Garissa, Mandera and Isiolo are worst hit counties.

So far, Ksh1.5 billion has been disbursed to the affected families through cash transfers.

The United Nations and the European Union is set to boost Kenya’s efforts to cushion families, by donating Ksh 500 million each, with China expected to donate rice.