Treasury set to raise limit for cash transaction reporting

The National Treasury is expected to review the requirement that any cash transaction exceeding Kshs. 1 million be reported to authorities on orders by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The requirement which was established to curb illicit flow of cash within Kenya’s monetary system has been cited as punitive to the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) who rely on cash as a mode of payment.

Under the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating Financing of Terrorism (CFT) frameworks stipulated by the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA), financial institutions to are required to report cash transactions above USD10,000 (Kshs. 1 million).

“It should also be recognized that the implementation of the framework by banks has been onerous for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Cash still remains an important payments channel for MSMEs, representing 80% of all their financial transactions,” said the President.

Treasury will engage stakeholders for immediate upward revision of the cash transactions reporting threshold from the current mark of Ksh. 1 Million applicable to both withdrawals and deposits by customers.

Nonetheless, financial institutions will retain their reporting obligations to the Financial Reporting Centre.

Additionally, National Treasury jointly with the Ministry of Petroleum & Mining have been directed to develop a framework for stabilization of petroleum prices in order to cushion Kenyans against the turbulence caused by the volatility in fuel prices by December 24, 2021.