Treasury sets aside Ksh 503.9B to support education

The National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has proposed Kshs. 503.9 billion allocation in order to support the education sector in the FY 2021/2022.

This will be a slight increase compared to Kshs. 487.7 billion the sector was allocated during the FY2020/2021.

Cabinet Treasury Ukur Yatani while presenting the 2021/2022 budget in Parliament said that the Government was determined to recover the lost period that led to closure of schools for nine months.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 last year disrupted in person learning leading to closure of schools for nine months. The Government is determined to recover the lost time while ensuring safe learning in our schools, colleges and Universities,” said CS Yatani.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to CS Yatani, Kshs. 12 billion will go to Free Primary Education (FPE) programme.

Ksh 2.5 billion, the National Treasury says will be used to equip teachers.

Treasury has also set aside Kshs. 62.2 billion for free day and secondary education including the insurance and the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for secondary students while Kshs. 1.8 billion set for the school feeding programme.

To enable the rollout of the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC), Treasury has allocated Kshs. 1 billion and another Kshs. 420 million for the Digital Literacy Programme.

In terms of infrastructure and development and safe learning in schools, Ksh 4.2 billion has been set aside for that purpose.

In addition, Kshs. 1.8 billion will go to the construction and equipment of technical training institutes and vocational training centres.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has been awarded 281.7 billion, Kshs. 76.3 billion to University Education and Kshs. 15.8 billion to the High Education Loans Board (HELB).

Other funds allocated to the Education Ministry include; Kshs. 5.8 billion to the Kenya Secondary School Education Improvement project, Kshs. 5.2 billion for capitation for TVET and Kshs. 633 million for promotion of youth employment.