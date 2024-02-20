Treasury to release Ksh 10B for NG-CDF end month

The National Treasury will release Ksh 10 billion for the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) by the end of this month.

In a bid to break the current stalemate between the Executive and the National Assembly, President William Ruto said Treasury will also release another tranche of Ksh 10 billion by the end of March.

He, however, called on Mps to bear with government whenever it delays to release the monies as it grapples with stabilizing the economy.

The President spoke during the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting to evaluate the progress of the 2nd session of the 13 Parliament, with a view to setting the agenda for the 3rd session.

The re-constitution of the IEBC, the Affordable housing bill and unity of the coalition and its allies were also discussed for the better part of Monday afternoon.