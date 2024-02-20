Treasury urged to release funds to counties as calls to fund devolution...

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has asked the National Treasury to release money to counties in good time in order to enable counties deliver services to the people.

Governor Ndeti said counties continued to experience difficulties in delivery of services due to the delays

She said her County received disbursement for November from the exchequer just last week but had continued to pay salaries and deliver services without fail due to prudent financial management.

Speaking at Ekalakala in Masinga and later at Ikombe in Yatta on Tuesday during public participation forums on the County Fiscal Strategy Paper 2024 and Budget Estimates 2024/2025 Governor Wavinya Ndeti noted that the County government had exceeded expectation in delivery of development projects listed by Wananchi during the last public participation including upgrading of key roads in the area.

Governor Ndeti said she did not wish to accumulate huge pending bills that hurt local contractors adding that everything will be done according to the budget.

Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi called on the National Government to increase the share of revenue to counties to at least 40 per cent as they had promised during the campaigns.

Ekalakala resident Dormitilla Wanza 84, said the governor had delivered a lot within one year.

“We have drugs in Ekalakala hospital. If you visit me and find that I have cooked beans instead of your favorite cowpeas,will you say I haven’t cooked?”posed Wanza amidst cheer from the crowd.

A resident gifted Governor Ndeti with a he-goat for refurbishing Ekalakala market.

Ekalakala MCA Stephen Mwanthi listed a number of projects including a new 19.5 Kilometer Isyukoni to Munandani road which the residents confirmed had been done.

He said Ekalakala hospital attended to more patients than Masinga level 4 hospital and requested for the refurbishing of the hospital.

Construction of public toilets, drilling of boreholes, murraming and grading of rural access roads, construction of maternity wing and construction of ECDE classes were among the common development needs listed by the residents for the next financial year.