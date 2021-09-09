Treasury, WFP partner to boost climate action in Kenya

The National Treasury and Planning and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a partnership agreement to jointly implement, the Government-Financing Locally-Led Climate Action Programme (G-FLLoCA).

The program seeks to strengthen local resilience to the impact of climate change by building capacity to plan, budget, implement, monitor, and report resilience investments in partnership with county governments and communities.

Through this partnership, the WFP will support the scaling-up of community-led climate-sensitive actions, invest in increasing the capacities of national and county institutions to programme, finance, and implement climate change initiatives, and while rebuilding the livelihoods of families that have lost their incomes.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement, Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Planning, Hon. Ambassador Ukur Yatani, said the impact of climate change on Kenya’s economic development and growth is already significant, with climate-related disasters such as droughts and floods estimated to have an economic liability of between 2 to 2.8% of GDP annually.

He said the liability is driven by Kenya’s climate-sensitive economy, with sectors such as agriculture, water, energy, tourism and wildlife sectors most-affected and compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last year.

“In Kenya, the economic impact of climate change and its effect on development and growth – are already significant. Climate-related disasters, such as droughts and floods, are estimated to create an economic liability of 2-2.8% of its gross domestic product every year. This is largely due to the climate-sensitive nature of Kenya’s economy with the agriculture, water, energy, tourism, and wildlife sectors being of utmost importance. And, in the past year, these challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the CS.

“Kenya has over time put in place strategic interventions in collaboration with development agencies, to among other things, track and report climate relevant interventions and expenditures, to facility better co-ordination and effectiveness in climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, while promoting greater transparency in line with the Paris Agreement signed in 2015,” added the CS

During the signing ceremony, WFP Kenya Country Director, Ms Lauren Landis, remarked: “Climate change delivers more frequent and intense droughts and other extreme weather, which disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable people. These events can quickly spiral into full-blown food and nutrition crises, with the global risk of hunger and malnutrition estimated to increase by upto 20% by 2050.

“Eradicating hunger requires bold efforts to improve the ability of people to prepare, respond and recover, by investing in anticipatory action to understand the risks before a crisis arises and in long-term resilience-building activities, improving market access and rehabilitating land. Our partnership with the National Treasury is aimed at jointly finding lasting solutions. By working together, we are confident that we will save lives, spend less on humanitarian assistance and set-up Kenyan communities for a more sustainable and food-secure future.”

The G-FLLoCA programme supports Kenya’s transition to a low carbon and climate-resilient development pathway, by strengthening local resilience to the impact of climate change, natural hazards, and other shocks and stressors, through capacity-building in planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring, and reporting of resilience investments in partnership with County Governments and communities.

Climate change poses a significant threat to agricultural productivity – the backbone of Kenya’s economy. If left unchecked, climate change-related shocks will cause untold disruptions to the food and nutrition security of the country, with those already disadvantaged bearing the biggest brunt.

The new partnership between the National Treasury & Planning and WFP places the power and tools to predict, prepare and respond to climatic shocks in the hands of the most vulnerable communities with county governments playing a central role.