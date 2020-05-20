Treasury yet to release Covid-19 funds to counties

The Council of Governors has appealed to the National Treasury to urgently disburse the Ksh5 billion announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta for counties to support the fight against Covid-19.

In a statement to newsrooms Wednesday, the Council chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, said that despite 22 counties registering cases, the National Treasury was yet to disburse the funds to the county governments.

Oparanya who is also the Kakamega Governor said that as at last week 807 people were in quarantine facilities in 40 counties, adding that they will be discharged at various dates after completing the duration of the quarantine.

He outlined measures the counties have taken in combating the disease noting that Community Response Counties are working very closely with community groups in the Covid-19 response.

He said so far community teams have sensitised 11 million people on Covid-19 and distributed 166,000 Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials.

98,000 people have been screened of whom 1,986 have been referred for sample testing.

The Governor at the same time decried lack of mobile testing centres at the border counties despite a spike in cross border infections.

“Border counties are yet to receive the mobile labs that were promised by the Ministry of Health. These centres should be distributed to allow for testing of the few persons allowed to cross the borders” he said in a statement.

Floods

On the flood situation in the country, he disclosed 805,000 people have been displaced across 39 counties with women and girls most affected. The floods have claimed the lives of 237 people.

Oparanya says counties affected by floods have put mechanisms in place to address these challenges by providing shelter and foodstuff to the vulnerable women.

Expectant mothers have been prioritized in their efforts. Blankets have also been distributed to the victims, particularly the elderly who are vulnerable to weather elements.

He, however, adds the affected counties do not have sufficient resources to deal with the demands.

“We are appealing to well-wishers to support the Counties particularly with items such as dignity packs, soap, blankets, dry foods. cooking oil and diapers. This will go a long way in helping women and girls affected by floods” he said

On desert locusts, Oparanya said the threat by the locusts has been diminished significantly saying only three counties of Turkana, Samburu and Marsabit are affected where locusts have started hatching eggs.

He said through their collaboration with the national government, they have put in place adequate measures to control the nymphs so that they don’t spread to other counties.