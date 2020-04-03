Almost every song on this trending list is about the Coronavirus but we’re not complaining

Ethic – Quarantei

Bahati Feat Akothee – Nakupa Moyo

Femi One feat Mejja – Utawezana

Diamond Platnumz – Jeje

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mbosso – Tamba

Mahoya Ma Corona – Muigai wa Njoroge

Harmonize – Bedroom

Rayvanny feat Dulla Makabila – Miss Buza

H_art the band feat Cedo – El Shaddai

Queen Darlene feat Lavalava- Bachela

Otile Brown -Quarantine

Rayvanny – Magafuli Corona

Benzema, Nellythegoon, Dmore – Make-Up

Harmonize – Mama

Koffie Olomide – Coronavirus Assassin

Masauti, Chuchu, Georgy, PPMCU, Amb. Amina Mohamed – Corona

Partynextdoor feat Rihanna – Believe it

Joyner Lucas – Will (ADHD)

Ethic Entertainment -Vanilla

Stivo Simple Boy, Byzzo the baddest, Vaal & Made in Kibera band – We shall overcome

Nadia Mukami feat Marioo – Jipe

Tell Us What You Think