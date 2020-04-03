Almost every song on this trending list is about the Coronavirus but we’re not complaining
Ethic – Quarantei
Bahati Feat Akothee – Nakupa Moyo
Femi One feat Mejja – Utawezana
Diamond Platnumz – Jeje
Mbosso – Tamba
Mahoya Ma Corona – Muigai wa Njoroge
Harmonize – Bedroom
Rayvanny feat Dulla Makabila – Miss Buza
H_art the band feat Cedo – El Shaddai
Queen Darlene feat Lavalava- Bachela
Otile Brown -Quarantine
Rayvanny – Magafuli Corona
Benzema, Nellythegoon, Dmore – Make-Up
Harmonize – Mama
Koffie Olomide – Coronavirus Assassin
Masauti, Chuchu, Georgy, PPMCU, Amb. Amina Mohamed – Corona
Partynextdoor feat Rihanna – Believe it
Joyner Lucas – Will (ADHD)
Ethic Entertainment -Vanilla
Stivo Simple Boy, Byzzo the baddest, Vaal & Made in Kibera band – We shall overcome
Nadia Mukami feat Marioo – Jipe
