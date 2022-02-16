Trial against lawyer Paul Gicheru at ICC enters day 2

The trial of lawyer Paul Gicheru at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague entered the second day with defense lawyers poking holes into the testimony of the first prosecution witness. Gicheru’s lawyer Michael Karnavas questioned the motive behind the witness’s recorded conversations claiming he was coached before his allegations against Gicheru were tape recorded by the prosecution team. Witness P-800 whose face and voice were distorted for his protection, however refuted the defense claims that he was coached. Ben Chumba reports

