Tribunal appointed to investigate Justice Mary Muthoni Gitumbi sworn-in

An 11-member tribunal has been sworn-in to investigate the conduct of Environment and Land court Lady Justice Mary Muthoni Gitumbi.

The tribunal chaired by Lady Justice Hellen Omondi was sworn in at the Supreme Court in a brief ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Addressing the tribunal members, Koome urged them to execute their mandate impartially.

Judge Omondi said they are committed to ensuring justice prevails.

President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended Lady justice Gitumbi on grounds of mental incapacity in a gazette notice issued on August 24, 2021, following recommendations by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Members of the tribunal include; Hon. Justice Luka Kiprotich Kimaru, Hon. Lady Justice Linnet Ndolo, Peter Munge Murage, Mary Martha Nyakado Bonyo, Frank Njenga (Dr.) and Dr Margaret Othieno Makonyengo.

Josiah Musili and Dr Patrick Amoth are doubling up as Joint Secretaries while Emmanuel Omondi Bitta will be the Lead Counsel and Peter Muriithi Njeru the Assisting Counsel.

The Tribunal will consider the Petition on removal of the Hon. Lady Justice Mary Muthoni Gitumbi from office on the reason of her inability to perform the functions of office arising from mental incapacity under Article 168 (1) (a), and prepare and submit a report and its recommendations thereon expeditiously.