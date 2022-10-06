Tribunal investigating Justice Chitembwe vows to expedite probe

The Tribunal investigating the conduct of suspended High Court Judge Said Chitembwe has vowed to be impartial and follow due diligence during the probe.

In a statement the tribunal says it will deliver its verdict not later than 14 days after the conclusion of its proceedings.

Justice Chitembwe who was suspended over allegations of gross misconduct will have to wait a bit longer to know to know his fate.

The tribunal says it will continue to investigate the matter expeditiously and without compromising the Judge’s right to due process and a fair hearing.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended Justice Chitembwe on 19TH of May and appointed a 12-member team to inquire into the allegations against the judge and determine his suitability.

The tribunal comprises of Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi as the Chairperson, Senior Counsel Fred Ojiambo, Hon Lady Justice Abida Ali Aroni, Hon Justice Nzioki wa Makau, James Ochieng’ Oduol, , Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Jackson W. Ndung’u, Dr Lydia Nzomo, Senior Counsel Kiragu Kimani , Edward Omotii Nyang’au , Joseph Gitonga Riungu, Jasper M. Mbiuki and Sarah Yamo.