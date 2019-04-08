Tribunal investigating Justice Ojwang pledges fair process

Members of the tribunal set up by President Uhuru Kenyatta to investigate embattled supreme court judge Jackton Ojwang’ have pledged to be impartial in their work to ensure justice prevails.

The seven member tribunal chaired by court of appeal judge, Alnashir Vishram was sworn in Monday effectively setting in motion the process of probing the judge on the recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission.

Chief Justice David Maraga inaugurated the Chairperson and members, joint secretaries, and assisting counsel of the tribunal.

The team is mandated to scrutinize alleged misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of judicial code of conduct grounds raised by nine petitioners seeking his removal from office.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, CJ Maraga urged the tribunal to act within the law and ensure a fair process.

Maraga’s sentiments were shared by Attorney General Kihara Kariuki who also challenged members of the tribunal to uphold the law saying the trust bestowed on them was not in vein.

The chairperson of the tribunal, Court of Appeal Judge Alnashir Visram, pledged to discharge their mandate fully and faithfully in accordance with the law and without prejudice.

Justice Visram was sworn in alongside Justice (Rtd) Festus Azangalala, Senior Counsel Lucy Kambuni, lawyer Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Amina Abdalla and Sylvia Muchiri.

Lawyer Paul Nyamodi was sworn-in as Lead Assisting Counsel with Peter Kariuki and Josiah Musili taking oath as Joint Secretaries to the tribunal.

Nyamodi will work with Stella Munyi who was absent during the installation of the tribunal and is set to be sworn-in separately next week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended Justice Ojwang on March 29 after acting on the Judicial Service Commission recommendation to constitute a tribunal to probe the conduct of the Judge.

Maraga said the JSC reached the decision after receiving strong evidence implicating the Judge in gross misconduct, abuse of office and corruption in a case involving Migori Governor Okoth Obado.