Tribunal probing justice Ojwang begins sittings

The tribunal investigating the conduct of Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang’ has began its sittings.

According to the tribunal’s lead assisting counsel, Paul Nyamodi, the trial will rely on 22 witness statements.

The hearings are however being held behind closed doors after the court granted the judge’s request for a private hearing.

The judge was suspended on April 2, after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended to President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a tribunal to investigate his conduct.

Chief Justice Maraga said the JSC reached the decision after receiving strong evidence implicating the Judge in gross misconduct, abuse of office and corruption in a case involving Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

In the petition filed by nine petitioners, Justice Ojwang’ is accused of misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of the judicial code of conduct.

The judge is accused of manipulating judgment to favour Sony Sugar company and in return was rewarded by Governor Obado who built a road to his private residence on the outskirts of Migori town.

A judge may be removed from office for, among other reasons, gross misconduct or misbehaviour, bankruptcy or incompetence and inability to perform the functions of the office.

The seven-member tribunal is chaired by court of appeal judge, Alnashir Vishram.

The six members are Justice (Rtd.) Festus Azangalala, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abdallah.