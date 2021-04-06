Tribunal reinstates suspended Jubilee MCAs

Three nominated Jubilee MCAs from Nairobi County Assembly suspended over disloyalty have received reprieve after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal overturned the decision.

MCAs Ann Thumbi, Silvia Museiya and Millicent Jagero were suspended in November last year after the party found them guilty of undermining its leadership.

The three had been summoned for being disloyal to the party by constantly going against its position on a number of issues including one on the Nairobi County Budget Estimates for FY 2020-2021.

Desma Nungo, the tribunal chairperson, said the disciplinary proceedings against the trio were unprocedural and violated the laws and their rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

Nungo further stated that the MCAs, who challenged their suspension on December 10, were unfairly treated.