Tributes continue to pour in for Betty White

Betty White died at the age of 99, before New Year’s and ahead of her 100th birthday.

Betty White: First Lady Of Television — and our hearts. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInUQ80HHn — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2021

Betty White, one of comedy’s greats and one of the most beloved around the world has died. In a career spanning decades, showcased her bawdy humour on comedy shows such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland.

According to the Hollywood reporter, the beloved five-time Emmy Award winner and animal advocate, whose career continued to grow even after she became an octogenarian, died overnight on Thursday into Friday in her sleep at her Brentwood home. The news was confirmed by her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas.

Her death comes days after she shared her new cover for People’s Magazine in celebration of her 100th birthday. She tweeted, “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow.”

My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021

Following the news of her death, tributes began to pour in even as the world awaited the New Year.

American President Joe Biden was among the first who tweeted, “Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

Michelle Obama also shared her messages of condolences tweeting, “Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. Barack and I join so many around the world who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.”

Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. Barack and I join so many around the world who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven. pic.twitter.com/tVL7NUw2TT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 1, 2022

Ryan Reynolds, Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, Steve Martin George Takei and many more celebrities continue to share their tributes. See all the tributes here.