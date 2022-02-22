Tributes continue to pour in for music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards

He helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Jessie J, Ed Sheeran and Skepta.

Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur best known for founding media platform SBTV, died at the age of 31. His mother Brenda Edwards confirmed the news in a statement released to media stations.

It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world,” the statement read.

Edwards was a pioneering figure in British rap and grime music. In 2006, he launched SBTV (SmokeyBarz TV) as an online platform to showcase emerging artists. He gave early exposure and helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Jessie J, Ed Sheeran and Skepta.

Tributes continue to pour in from music and sports stars as well as royalty and political figures.

Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many. https://t.co/upNgux1mxU — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 21, 2022

RIP Jamal Edwards. Giving God thanks that you did what he sent you to do ❤️ So many of us owe our careers to you bro. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/ZXkz1dqJvB — George The Poet 🇺🇬 (@GeorgeThePoet) February 20, 2022