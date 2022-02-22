Tributes continue to pour in for music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards

ByNzula/BBC
Tags

He helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Jessie J, Ed Sheeran and Skepta.

Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur best known for founding media platform SBTV, died at the age of 31. His mother Brenda Edwards confirmed the news in a statement released to media stations.

It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world,” the statement read.

Edwards was a pioneering figure in British rap and grime music. In 2006, he launched SBTV (SmokeyBarz TV) as an online platform to showcase emerging artists. He gave early exposure and helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Jessie J, Ed Sheeran and Skepta.

Tributes continue to pour in from music and sports stars as well as royalty and political figures.

 

 

  

Latest posts

No one is safe as ‘Crime & Justice’ Season 2 premieres

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

‘Downfall’ details how Kenyan lives were lost on Ethiopian Flight 302

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Benin Bronzes returned to Nigeria a century later

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More