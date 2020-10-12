The Churchill Show comedian, Othuol died on Sunday

Othuol Othuol, born Ben Maurice, died at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Sunday evening where he had been for the last two weeks. He died from as since been reported to be a brain tumour.

As the news broke, fellow comedians, colleagues and Kenyans on Twitter reacted to the news on Twitter. 

Churchill, the host of The Churchill Show, reacted to the news on Twitter saying, “Life is short, God gives and takes. Sote tuko safarini. Sleep well Othuol.”

Nairobi County women representative, Esther Passaris also reacted to the news writing, “A sad evening for the Kenyan comic industry. Shine on your way.”

Kenyans continued to react to the news all through Sunday night.

 

