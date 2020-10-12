The Churchill Show comedian, Othuol died on Sunday

Othuol Othuol, born Ben Maurice, died at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Sunday evening where he had been for the last two weeks. He died from as since been reported to be a brain tumour.

As the news broke, fellow comedians, colleagues and Kenyans on Twitter reacted to the news on Twitter.

Churchill, the host of The Churchill Show, reacted to the news on Twitter saying, “Life is short, God gives and takes. Sote tuko safarini. Sleep well Othuol.”

Life is short..God gives & God takes.

Sote tuko safarini.

Sleep well Othuol. — Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) October 11, 2020

Nairobi County women representative, Esther Passaris also reacted to the news writing, “A sad evening for the Kenyan comic industry. Shine on your way.”

A sad evening for the Kenyan comic industry. Shine on your way #othuolOTHUOL pic.twitter.com/m86OxGRXIF — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) October 11, 2020

Kenyans continued to react to the news all through Sunday night.

#othuolOTHUOL you was so real on every joke.. You shared fun, love and Happiness to us every moment you had a gig.. #ChurchillShow #OthuolOthuol you rest well brother. pic.twitter.com/QgIDv4IvrN — Kiprono_Chepkwony_Amos (@iamkipronoamos) October 11, 2020

You made me laugh,not once, not twice, not thrice… anyone that makes me laugh is dear to me… Death has snatched you, never to listen to your jokes again, am broken….You fought a good fight, rest in the Lord's blossom.#othuolOTHUOL pic.twitter.com/hjPcQpHE6n — ?~Hamadi~? (@I_amHamadi) October 11, 2020

This guy made me to watch Auntie Boss @ntvkenya

Rest in peace, salimia Abra…#othuolOthuol pic.twitter.com/3mTWpxhQ04 — Brian Kuye ?? (@Kuye_Bi) October 11, 2020

You tried your best, Safiri salama #OthuolOthuol RIP pic.twitter.com/AIGhWWP6lP — Eddie Butita (@eddiebutita) October 11, 2020

#OthuolOthuol Luos have a saying that you can't treat death. So spare us your crap about people not helping him now sending their condolences. In his Tuko feature, he indicated he received help. For us, in secondary, we used to call him Okwon okwon. R.I.P. #ChurchillShow pic.twitter.com/Lo7wUzKjx2 — RAO 4 President ?? (@SonOfKisumu) October 11, 2020

I remember watching Othuol's story on Tuko Last year, on how he was battling Tuberculosis. It was a tough fight and it's so sad that finally he didn't make it. It is a big loss to the laugh industry. May you Rest In Peace Othuol.#othuolOTHUOL pic.twitter.com/4HpLzHkm9b — Dennis Shark™ ???? (@Shark_Kenya) October 11, 2020

