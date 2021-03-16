Trio arraigned in court for being in possession of live Pangolin

Three suspects were on Tuesday arraigned at a Narok Court for being found in possession of a live Pangolin, one of the most trafficked wildlife species.

The three, Daniel Kisaika, Tonyua Kisaika and Sachan Kisaika appeared before chief Magistrate George Wakahiu.

The suspects were accused of dealing with live wildlife species namely, one live Pangolin, an endangered species without a permit or any other lawful exemption contrary to section 93(3) of the wildlife act.

They are alleged to have committed the offense on 12th March 2021 at Empash area in Narok West Sub County, within Narok County.

The magistrate directed the Kenya Wildlife Service(KWS) to file an affidavit for the animal to be released since it was still alive and continued detention was a threat to its life since no one knows its feeding habits.

The court further ordered that the three accused persons be released each on a bond of Ksh1 million and two sureties of the same amount.

Pangolin is the only scaly mammal as scales make up to 20 percent of its total body weight.

The animal is threatened by poachers due to its high demand scales and meat mainly in China markets, where it is used for traditional medicine. Pangolin is the most trafficked mammal in the world.

The case will be heard on the 10th of May 2021.

