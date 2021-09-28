Triple5bet is looking to involve itself more in Kenyan football

A few months after parting ways with FKF Premier league side and 2008 local champions Mathare United,sports betting firm Triple5bet is set to make a return into the sponsorship of Kenyan football in a bid to help in the growth and development of the game.

The company which officially launched its operations in Kenya in August 2020 after receiving the nod from the Betting Control and Licensing Board [BCLB) is seeking to prioritise the interest of football teams and players at the grassroot where there exist a lot of untapped talent.

Marketing Manager of the company Sharon Waguthi has reiterated their commitment to continue investing with some of the teams competing in top flight league.

“We have a revamped platform with lots of daily offers and Kenyan football followers should seize the opportunity to win big.As a company we will continue working with stakeholders of Kenyan football with an aim of investing our resources into teams and other initiatives that mean well for the growth of the sport” she said.

In June this year,BCLB Chief Executive Officer Peter Mbugi hit out at some betting firms that had threatened to withdraw their sponsorship on Kenyan sports following the government’s plans to reintroduce the 20 per cent excise tax bill on betting stakes.

According to Mbugi whose body generated in excess of Sh140 million from gaming licences and fees with about Sh6 billion coming from taxes last year, the move to reintroduce the tax is one of the measures to curb the betting craze in the country.

“The per cent excise tax on betting stakes is not a new thing in the gaming industry, it’s just a reintroduction. But it shouldn’t affect the collaboration that the operators had with teams in this country. Basically, their businesses will not close,” Mbugi remarked.

The 2021/22 FKF Premier League has officially kicked off in the wake of withdrawal of Betking as the official title sponsor.

In a letter signed jointly by FKF president Nick Mwendwa and Betking Kenya country director Ivana Ristic, the two parties said the decision to terminate the sponsorship deal was mutual.