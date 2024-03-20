Tripple delight for Kenyans as Chepkoech, Moraa, and Cheminingwa bag gold in African Games

Kenya is ranked 11th overall with 20 medals—4 gold, 5 silver, and 11 bronze—behind their East African rivals, Ethiopia who have 5 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, World champion Mary Moraa, and Aaron Chemingwa clinched gold medals in 3000m, 400m, and 800m, respectively, at the ongoing 13th All African Games in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday.

Chepkoech, who earlier this week missed a medal in the 5000 final, stamped her authority to clinch gold with a Games record time of 9:15.61.

Ugandan Peruth Jemutai took silver, while bronze went to Lomi Muleta from Ethiopia.

Moraa, who is using the championships to prepare for summer Olympic games, dashed the 1-lap race in 50.57 seconds to bag gold, while Esther Elo of Nigeria took silver, and Sita Sibiri of Burkina Faso completed podium positions.

Aaron Chemingwa went down in the history of this year’s Games as the first Kenyan male athlete to win a gold medal , attaining the feat in 800m.

Cheminingwa wrapped up the day’s medal rush for Kenyans in 1:45.72 minutes, followed by his compatriot Alex Kipngetich, who won silver, while Botswana’s Nkape Tumo took bronze.

Kenya is ranked 11th overall with 20 medals—4 gold, 5 silver, and 11 bronze—behind their East African rivals, Ethiopia who have 5 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Egypt still leads the standings with 176 medals: 92 gold, 41 silver, and 34 bronze medals.

Nigeria is 2nd with 90 medals: 35 gold, 23 silver, and 32 bronze, while South Africa completes the top three positions with 29 gold, 30 silver, and 38 bronze medals.

The 13th edition of the Games will end this Friday.