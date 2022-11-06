Trizah Lemiso crowned Miss Dessert Wheel Race 2022

22 year old Trizah Lemiso from Nark County has been crowned Miss Desert Wheel Race 2022 in a beauty pageant that attracted 17 contestants with disabilities from 8 nomadic counties. The 5th edition of the beauty contest organized by the Northern Nomadic Disabled Persons Organization is held to amplify the voices of the disabled persons from nomadic counties and push for their inclusion in Key decision making processes. Trizah hopes to use her crown to inspire more persons with disabilities to take up their rightful places in nation building.

