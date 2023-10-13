Troops to be deployed to DRC urged to maintain professionalism

Deputy Commander Kenya Army Major General David Tarus visited troops in Isiolo who are set to travel for peace keeping operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

His routine visit was geared towards assessing their preparedness ahead of the deployment.

The troops who will form part of the East African Community Regional Force have undergone a rigorous pre-deployment training that is a multi-pronged training programme which entailed among others protection of civilians, Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) as well as tactical combat casualty care.

In his speech, Major General Tarus applauded both the instructors and the troops for the hard work they put in training, both in the physical and cognitive aspect which are necessary in the making of an all rounded soldier.

He urged the troops to mirror the high standards of discipline and zeal showcased by their predecessors who deployed earlier in the Eastern DRC who he said, have done a tremendous job in pursuit of peace in Eastern DRC alongside other troops from the East African Community.

“You are not only the ambassadors of the Kenya Defence Forces, but of our country as a whole. Therefore, conduct your duties with utmost dignity and professionalism, stick to the mandate put in place,” he said.

The first Kenyan Contingent to the Eastern DRC (KENCON1) was flagged off a year ago by H.E President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander- in -Chief of the Defence Forces Dr. William Samoei Ruto after the approval of its mandate by EAC Head of states to quell the increased threat of Armed Groups in Eastern DRC.

Major General Tarus further expressed satisfaction at the troops’ preparedness as they plan to take over the mandate from their predecessors.

“You have our full support as you deploy and do your best to assist restore peace and stability to our brothers and sisters in Eastern DRC,” he said. “As you excel in your work, you must also excel at home. Support your children, spouses and all those who look up to you,” he added.

Major General Tarus’ during the visit he was accompanied by a host of Senior Officers among them Chief of Training at Headquarters Kenya Army Brigadier Benedict Mzee, Commandant School of Infantry Brigadier Pascal Kitiro and Kenyan Contingent (KENCON II) Commander Colonel Francis Cheret among others.