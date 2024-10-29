Truck drivers protest over county levy at Malaba

Truck drivers Monday paralyzed operations along busy Eldoret- Malaba highway in protest over county charges for road users which they term as unrealistic and against the East African trader laws.

Speaking at Amagoro where the drivers packed their trucks on road to express their dissatisfaction with the county direction, the drivers lead by Sudi Mwatela vowed to stay put until and unless the CS transport visits Malaba and address the impunities road levy by county government of Busia.

“This is the third time the county government of Busia is trying to charge truck drivers for passing within its county. This is an impunity and unrealistic act that cant be condoned by any driver in the world,” said Mwatela.

According to Mwatele, they walked up to a new directive from Malaba municipal management demanding they pay Ksh.400 for passing Malaba and an additional 400 while coming back with empty trucks.

“The county government of Busia is demanding we pay a total of Ksh.800 yet they have failed to offer any single service to the drivers and road users at large,” he added.

“We can’t pay for the road yet even a single public toilet or trailer pack is not in place. Which services are we paying for?” Sudi noted.

The sentiment which were echoed by John Kimani and Salim Bahaba truck drivers who noted that the county has failed to live upto the standard by not constructing either toilets or packing to enable them collect the intended taxes.

“From Mombala to Malaba we pass through 13 counties yet it’s only Busia that wants us to pay for passing through it. This highway is along the great northern corridor and we are only expected to pay taxes to the national government through KRA,” said Kimani.

“Today Busia county has cost the country millions which is payable in form of taxes at the custom of Malaba. We are ready to pack these trucks until we get a directive from the CS transport or the president himself,” said Bahaba.

The clearing agents leadership Malaba have slammed the county government of Busia for enacting rules without adequate public participation with key stakeholders.

The agent noted that the move was ill advised and needed consultation from various stakeholders for it to be effective.

“Today we have rendered no services yet some of these trucks carry perishable goods. Who will bear the cost,” noted Ouma clearing agent Malaba OSBP.

A sport check at Malaba Custom by KNA, the usually busy entry on Monday remained underutilized with KRA and URA officials trying to intervene in the move which was opposed by the county government insisting on all vehicles entering Malaba.

Efforts to reach out to municipality manager were futile as he decline to speak to the press