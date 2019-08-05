Truck owners oppose KRA’s directive on cargo transportation

Truck owners have vowed to challenge the directive that all importers to use the Standard Gauge Railway to evacuate their goods from the Port of Mombasa for cargo not destined for Mombasa and its environs.

The Kenya Transporters Association is opposed to what they term as monopolization of cargo transport from the Port of Mombasa via the standard gauge railway effective Wednesday this week.

Through a gazette notice the Kenya Ports Authority and the Kenya Revenue Authority have directed all importers to use the Standard Gauge Railway to transport the cargo to the inland container depot in Nairobi for clearance.

The directive says only goods destined for Mombasa and its environs will be allowed to be transported by road.

This has caused uproars among transporters who argue that the directive will cripple their business.

The Kenya transporters association says it has called for further engagement with KPA, however about 24 hours before the directive comes into force there is doubt as to how much can be achieved.

If implemented transporters say the policy could lead to job losses.

The government says the directive is an attempt to fast-track clearance of cargo at the port as well as de-congest the facility to improve efficiency.

Earlier a similar directive was challenged by freight station owners and truckers leading to a suspension of the policy.

Every day a thousand trucks leave the port of Mombasa to various destinations in the country and the larger East African region.