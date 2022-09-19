True Talents of Africa crowned Ligi Ndogo EA Champions

True Talents of Africa dethroned defending champions BerlinFC (Garissa) to clinch the U19 Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup title which entered its 18th edition.

This is after they defeated Ligi Ndogo 4-3 through penalties, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Lenana School Grounds.The match had ended 0-0 during regulation time.

In the under 11 category, Tele tubbies Kids Africa (Uganda) bagged the title after a 1-0 win against Legacy FC.The sole goal was scored by forward Swaifula Chaka, who was also the top scorer of the tournament with 9 goals.

Kings Football Academy won the much-coveted title cup in the U15 category after scoring 4-3 in penalties against Sindo Victoria. .

Legacy FC won the title in the U13 category after defeating UFA Simba 2-0, with forwards Timothy Odhiambo and Felix Otieno being on the scoresheet.

In the Under 7, Under 9, and Under 17 categories the winners were UFA Simba, Black Panthers, and Berlin FC respectively.

This year’s tournament had attracted teams, schools, and soccer academies from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi, who signed up their U7, U9, U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19 to contest for the much-coveted silverware.

The tournament organised by Ligi Ndogo Sports Club has been a great attraction for teams from Eastern Africa region as well as a long list of Kenyan academies over the years

Initiated in 2005, the East African tournament is quickly emerging as the premier boys’ and girls’ competition in the region featuring age groups 7 to 19.

