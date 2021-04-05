Sexual harassment is the biggest global safety concern for girls and women.

Truecaller is on a quest to understand the effects of harassment that women face through their mobile phones. This is through the #ItNotOK campaign that is currently being carried out online. Through a quantitative research from 5 different countries, combined with capturing the personal stories of women affected by phone and SMS harassment, Truecaller has found out the extent of harassment calls and SMSs that women endure.

Over 1.7 billion women in low and middle income countries now own mobile phones. The grim reality behind this is that women are consistently being harassed on their phones. IN Kenya, 9 out of 10 women receive harassment and nuisance calls. Despite it being common for women to receive sexual or inappropriate calls and SMS, there’s a concerningly low percentage of women who think these types of calls constitute harassment. The majority of sexual or inappropriate calls come from unknown people, and a very low percentage are ever identified. Shockingly, in countries like Brazil and Kenya, a lot of these calls come from inmates. It is common that inmates in prisons have access to a phone and randomly call people and especially women to harass them.

The research reveals that harassment elicits strong reactions from women. Anger and irritation are the most common feelings towards sexual and inappropriate calls and SMS across the countries. Fear and worry are also common feelings that arise when women receive these types of calls. More than half of all women take action against harassment calls. An exception to this was Kenya, where there’s a very low rate of women taking action. It is difficult to pinpoint why this is the case, but interviews with Kenyan women revealed some information about local attitudes: “If someone comes out with an issue of being harassed, by calls or SMS’s, you should actually take them very seriously, because for them to come out and talk to you, it means that they have not been able to heal by themselves” says Esther, an accountant in Kenya.

For Kenyan women, with little support from authorities and local attitudes, harassment often has to be severe before women speak out.

