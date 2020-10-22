Truecaller launches new features

Users can now set a reason for their calls, schedule important SMS and translate messages in the app.

This follows Truecaller’s launch of a seamless solution available to 250 million active users

Call Reason enables users to set a reason for their call, enabling the receiver to check what the call is about, whether the incoming call is personal, business or something urgent. This would increase pick up rates, especially when callers are calling from new numbers.

Truecaller has been the pioneer in the mobile identity space, and has pushed the innovation of Caller ID to great heights.

The Call Reason feature has been introduced due to popular demand by netizens on social media.

Furthermore, the company expects that this new feature will increase the call pickup rates as people will be able to know the sole reason for any incoming calls.

Users can also schedule important SMS and translate messages in the app

The new ‘Schedule SMS’ extends the platform’s Caller ID feature to enable users to schedule a message reminder of any events, meetings, or what groceries you need to pick up at the end of the day.

Additionally, the SMS Translate feature allows users to instantly translate the content of their messages directly in Truecaller without leaving the app. This feature works for both SMS and instant messages (IM). All these features will be free for all consumers.

Commenting on the feature, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer at Truecaller said, “We are thrilled at the launch of Call reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate. We have been working towards building an innovative communication suite for our users and these three features are the next big step in line with this mission”.

He added “As a brand, we strive to stay true to the core principle of building a product for masses while always acting in the public interest. We are constantly listening to our users and want to help them by putting more power in their hands.”

These features will start rolling out Thursday to all Android users and will be launching for iOS early next year.

Schedule your SMS

Users can schedule SMS by simply selecting the icon while messaging and choose a date and time. Your message will be sent then, and you will always be able to see it scheduled in your chat. This feature is available for Android users only.

SMS Translate

The app automatically detects if a foreign language is used in the messaging screen and will show that a translation is available.

This feature is powered by Google’s ML Kit and all messages are processed locally in the phone, which means the content of your messages never leaves your device. Language packs are downloaded to your device before translation begins.

Users can also download additional languages to use them offline, anytime and anywhere. SMS Translate will only be available for Android.