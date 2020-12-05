Trump orders US troop withdrawal from Somalia

The withdrawal order – which would see troops redeployed just days before Mr Trump leaves office – reverses the policy of former US defence secretary Mark Esper, who was sacked last month and favoured maintaining the US presence in Somalia.

A Pentagon statement said that the order to “reposition the majority of personnel and assets out of Somalia by early 2021” did not signify a change in US policy.

“We will continue to degrade violent extremist organisations that could threaten our homeland while ensuring we maintain our strategic advantage in great power competition,” it said.

However, some experts have warned that a US withdrawal could embolden militants in the Horn of Africa region.

Last month, US government inspectors advised against a withdrawal from Somalia, saying local forces would not be able to resist threats from militants without US support.

Somali lawmakers and officials have also said any US drawdown would be disastrous and a boost for terrorists.

Those US forces left in Somalia will be based in the capital Mogadishu, the Pentagon said.